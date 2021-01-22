Two residential plans for Sylvan Township going before the public

With two public hearings on tap and both pertaining to residential developments, the January 28 Sylvan Township Planning Commission meeting expects to be an important one.

According to the draft agenda for the meeting, which is posted on the township's website, the first public hearing will be for the final site plan review of Chelsea Springs Phase II – 29 site condominium units while the second will be for the preliminary site plan for Chelsea Square - 82-unit apartment complex.

For both public hearings there will also be a brief presentation by the applicant and discussion by the planning commission as well as possible decisions.

The Chelsea Springs Phase II project is proposed to go in near and connect to Coliseum Drive. According to the site plan provided on the township website, some of the project notes state that each unit would have a minimum two-car attached garage, all of the work would be done in one phase and the project’s roads would be private.

The property that Chelsea Square is proposed to be located on is regulated by the Magellan-Sylvan Consent Judgment. The land is near Pielemeier Drive and Coliseum Drive. Some design details cited in the plan include a proposed detention basin and note that all water main, sanitary sewers and storm sewer construction will have to meet the Chelsea Area Construction Agency engineering standards.

Chelsea Square locator map, found in the site plan

The site plans include details and considerations connected to such things as utilities, environmental, building design, landscaping/trees and roads.

The planning commission meeting will be a virtual one over Zoom and it’s scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 28. Township residents are invited to participate over Zoom, but if they are unable they can also submit their comments or questions to the township by email, phone or letter.

For more information go towww.sylvan-township.org or call 734-475-8890.