Road Closure: Dexter-Chelsea Road

From the City of Chelsea

DTE will be doing work related to their Natural Gas Pipeline on Dexter-Chelsea Road between February 1st and March 5th. This work will require a closure of both eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic on Dexter-Chelsea Road between Freer Road and McKinley Street. Residential access will be provided during this time. If you have questions about this project, please direct them to Julia Upfal, Community Development Director at (734) 780-5189. We apologize for any inconveniences and thank you for your patience while this project takes place.