Chelsea's Chocolate Extravaganza is the place to be

A wonderful day filled with chocolate, the Cocoa Crawl, shopping, demos, and vendor markets and more, this year’s Chocolate Extravaganza expects to be a fun and tasty one.

Scheduled for all day on Feb. 10, in downtown Chelsea, this annual event is a perfect time to support local while also enjoying the community of Chelsea. The Sun Times News connected with Terris Ahrens, the Executive Director of the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce, to ask him about it.

“At a time of year when not much is happening, Chocolate Extravaganza provides a wonderful day of chocolate, shopping, demos, vendor markets, drinks, and more!” Ahrens said. “Not to mention The Cocoa Crawl!

Ahrens said they will be giving away hundreds of Chocolate Extravaganza cocoa mugs to attendees, who they can then fill up with all sorts of different cocoa being offered by merchants all over town, and they also have a huge giveaway drawing happening at locations around Chelsea.

“So whether you are a lover of chocolate, a lover of shopping, or just need to find the perfect gift for your valentine, Chocolate Extravaganza is the place to be!” Ahrens says.

The event is for everyone as well. Ahrens said visitors can just come to Chelsea on Feb. 10, stop by the info booth, located between the Chelsea Visitor Center and Ugly Dog Distillery, grab your cocoa mug and map with all of the details, “and head out to enjoy our wonderful community!”

To learn more, go to https://chelseamich.com/events/chocolate-extravaganza/.