1-24-2024 2:51pm
Chelsea Police Report, December 2023
In December, Officers responded to 350 calls for service in the City of Chelsea, down from 352 the previous year. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Dec) are 5,021, up from 4,331 for the same period last year, a 16% increase.
Officers conducted 121 traffic stops, down from 161 last year. Thirty-three citations were issued.
Notable events from Chief Kazyak’s report include:
- Four assaults
- One stalking
- Four frauds
- 11 crashes
- 73 miscellaneous complaints
- 215 non-criminal complaints
Of the Chelsea Police Department’s 69 cases:
- 21 are open
- Two await lab analysis
- 16 have been turned over to the prosecutor’s office
- 30 are closed
Chief Kazyak's entire written report is included in the council packet for January 22, 2023, which is posted on the city's website.