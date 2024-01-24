Chelsea Police Report, December 2023

In December, Officers responded to 350 calls for service in the City of Chelsea, down from 352 the previous year. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Dec) are 5,021, up from 4,331 for the same period last year, a 16% increase.

Officers conducted 121 traffic stops, down from 161 last year. Thirty-three citations were issued.

Notable events from Chief Kazyak’s report include:

Four assaults

One stalking

Four frauds

11 crashes

73 miscellaneous complaints

215 non-criminal complaints

Of the Chelsea Police Department’s 69 cases:

21 are open

Two await lab analysis

16 have been turned over to the prosecutor’s office

30 are closed

Chief Kazyak's entire written report is included in the council packet for January 22, 2023, which is posted on the city's website.