Chelsea Girls move to 2-0 in the SEC White

Chelsea made quick work of Jackson in girls' basketball action Wednesday night as the Bulldogs cruised to a 68-18 win over the Vikings to move to 2-0 in the SEC White.

The Bulldogs took control early and never looked back as they outscored Jackson 27-7 in the first quarter.

Chelsea continued to pour it on in the second, allowing the Vikings just four points and pushing the lead to 47-11 at halftime.

Avery Lay had a huge first half with 17 points while Leila Wells added 12.

Chelsea cooled off in the third, but Maya Valik scored five in the period and the Bulldog lead grew to 61-18 after three.

The Bulldog defense locked down in the fourth, not allowing a point to be scored as Chelsea cruised to the win.

Ten of 11 Bulldogs scored on the night.

Wells led the team with 19 points, while Lay finished with 17.

Maggie McKale finished with six points, while Valik, Ella Day, and Meghan Bareis scored five each. Aleeah Wells added four points, Grace Ratliff three, Braiden Scheffler and Caroline Knight two each.

Chelsea improved to 9-3 overall on the season. They host Ypsilanti Friday night.