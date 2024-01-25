Chelsea Picks Up Third Straight Win

The Chelsea boys' basketball team made it three straight wins with a 60-43 win over Jackson Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs used a big second quarter to take control and held off a Vikings rally in the second half to move to 2-0 in the SEC White.

Jake Stephens scored seven first quarter points, including a triple just before the buzzer to give Chelsea a 12-10 lead after one.

The Bulldogs opened the second with a 12-0 run to push the lead to 24-10.

Jackson would claw back into it, but Joey Cabana's eight second quarter points gave Chelsea 32-21 lead at halftime.

The Vikings would pull within six in the third, but Chelsea answered with a run of their own to take a 45-30 lead after three and held the Vikings off in the fourth.

Stephens led the Bulldogs with 25 points on the night.

Cabana added 18 points and Drew Blanton nine. Regan Plank chipped in with a pair of triples for six points and Hayden Long four.