Chelsea Outfitters is getting their new home ready

Chelsea Outfitters is making their move, to across the street.

The general store had been located at 105 S. Main Street in downtown Chelsea since it opened last year, but now it’s making a change.

Its website says, “We've moved! Right across the street to 102 S. Main St. (the old print shop).”

It’s at the former Chelsea Print & Graphics shop, which closed in August.

Chelsea Outfitters is a general store for sustainable living tools and outdoor recreation supplies. It’s owned and operated by Megan and Matt Trenary of Chelsea. The general store’s mission is to promote sustainable lifestyle practices through selling products designed for long term use made by companies that prioritize environmental responsibility.

They carry items for outdoor recitation, winter and sun wear, home goods, hygiene, patch and repair, art and stationary, pet supplies, toys and crafts, pollinator support, infant care and snacks.

The Sun Times News reached out to Megan Trenary to ask about the move.

Megan said, “We are not open yet, but will let you know before it happens. We are working on expanding our inventory in the meantime.”

She said the “new space is much larger!”

“We enjoyed our old space, but the size was really restrictive,” Megan said. “We anticipate the new space will allow for a more comfortable shopping experience and will allow us to expand our product selection to include more outdoor gear and apparel as well as more refill-station options.”

She said they are also “excited to have a larger/ more accessible maker's space/ repair area.”

So as they arrange the new store, those interested can still purchase online or reach out directly at https://www.chelseaoutfitters.com/contact. They'll arrange pick-up or delivery until reopening in February.