Dedicated Volunteers Embark on Winter Stonefly Search on the Huron River

In an initiative led by the Huron River Watershed Council (HRWC), volunteers embarked on Saturday, January 27, on a critical environmental endeavor – searching for winter stoneflies. This unique mission, part of HRWC's bio-monitoring program, is a significant indicator of stream health in the Mighty Huron and its tributaries.

The winter stonefly is an aquatic insect that has adapted to thrive in the colder months when most predators are less active. This elusive creature plays a crucial role in the ecosystem, flourishing exclusively in streams of high-water quality. Hence, their presence, or lack thereof, provides essential clues about the river system's health.

Annually, in January, a diverse group of volunteers, including families and individuals of all abilities, join forces with seasoned researchers. They meticulously search selected river stretches for these stoneflies. The collaborative effort not only involves collection but also includes educational aspects, as participants are guided on how to assess the health of the water bodies they explore.

This stonefly search is part of the broader insect and habitat monitoring programs of HRWC, which engages volunteers in a series of single-day events or longer commitments like adopting a stream for an entire summer. The activities, designed to cater to all ages and expertise levels, are led by trained professionals. Volunteers are educated on identifying various river inhabitants and understanding the dynamics of river ecology.

Such initiatives are particularly impactful as they contribute to Michigan's most extensive and longest-running river research project. The data collected is invaluable, helping to track trends in water quality and informing efforts to maintain the pristine condition of the Huron River.

So, here's a massive shout-out of thanks to all the volunteers looking after the health of our Mighty Huron. Their efforts today will echo in the health and vitality of the Huron River for years to come.

Photos by Chuck Colby