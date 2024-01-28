Chelsea Swim and Dive Sweeps Home Tri-Meet

The Chelsea swim and dive team picked up a pair of big wins at a home tri-meet last week, defeating Tecumseh 115-70 and Marshall 107-79.

Easton Hodel was in on three wins to lead the Bulldogs. He won the 200 free, was part of the winning 200 free relay with Joshua Levine, Jack Leissner, and Miles Dell, and the winning 400 free relay with Matt Hurden, Will Roebuck, and Misha McElrath.

Mitchell Brown picked up a pair of wins in diving and the 100 breast, while Dell picked up a second win in the 100 free.

McElrath earned a second win in the 500 free for Chelsea.

Second-place finishes went to the 200 medley relay team of Zach Levine, McElrath, Dell, and Joshua Levine, McElrath the 200 free, Joshua Levine 50 free, Samuel Woodard diving, Hodel 100 fly, Hurden 100 back, and Leissner 100 breast.