CPD Weekly Report 01-30-24

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 24-267

Location: 400 block of S. Main St.

Date: January 22, 2024

Time: 8:16 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 400 block of S. Main Street for the report of credit card fraud. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated that she had received an email from an Ann Arbor area restaurant stating that an “order was delivered”. The complainant stated that she had not placed an order online and had not received a food delivery. The complainant stated that she checked the credit card account associated with the order and found that there had been a fraudulent purchase using her credit card. The complainant locked her card so that no additional purchases could be made on the account. The officer made contact with the restaurant and inquired about the recent purchase and what address the food was delivered too. The case was closed pending any further investigative leads on the identity of the suspect who had made the purchase.

*****

Incident #: 24-305

Location: 1100 S. Main St.

Date: January 26, 2024

Time: 10:36 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was assigned a telephone complaint regarding a bank fraud that had taken place on or around January 25, 2024. The complainant was a fraud investigator for a financial institution. The complainant stated that an unknown suspect had entered the financial institution, located in the 1100 block of S. Main Street, and presented the driver’s license of a customer. The suspect proceeded to withdraw a large amount of money from the account. The complainant stated that the customer is believed to have been the victim of identity theft, and there had reportedly been similar incidents at other branch locations. The case was turned over to the investigator for further follow-up and investigation.

*****

Incident #: 24-324

Location: 1100 block of S. Main St.

Date: January 28, 2024

Time: 1:01 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of S. Main Street for the report of an assault complaint. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with the victim, the suspect a 43-year-old Ann Arbor woman, and witnesses to the incident that remained on scene. The victim stated that the suspect had been using inappropriate language while singing karaoke and had been asked to leave the establishment. The suspect reportedly had begun to leave the establishment and then became upset over the situation and returned and shoved the victim in the chest with her open hand. After officers interviewed all of the parties involved, the victim stated that she did not wish to prosecute and asked that the suspect be read trespass, preventing the suspect from returning to the property for a period of one (1) year. The case was closed at the request of the victim, with no prosecution being sought.