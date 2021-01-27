Chelsea City Council Summary 01-19-21

By Doug Marrin

From the Chelsea City Council meeting held January 25, 2021.

Consent Agenda

In its consent agenda, the Council approved:

Payment for invoices totaling $65,353.81 for the period December 31 – January 14.

Weekly payments of $419,636.70 for expenses authorized under the City’s Bill Approval policy for the same period.

Bi-weekly payroll of $125,621.88 for payroll dated January 15.



A detailed listing of these invoices is available on the City website in the City Council packet.

Public Comments

The first participant offered the Council a few suggestions regarding the Zoning Ordinance Update, saying in part, “I just wanted to say that I know all of you have been working very hard to get the zoning ordinances done correctly. As I was looking at things and listening to what everybody said, I was thinking maybe there were couple ideas possibly or thoughts, if you decide they're a good idea.”

The next person to speak expressed support for affordable housing ideas in the Zoning Ordinance Update: “I was really pleased to see the provision, or tiny houses included in the plan, although I'm not sure where they could be built. However, I feel that more duplexes should be built. And that it should be easier to remodel your homes and have an ADU, an accessory dwelling unit.”

The third speaker gave feedback in the form of concern regarding the Work Session held on January 11, saying in part, “Your answer to eight hours of citizen concern was a review of the policies and a justification that you're doing the right thing. I think what we are missing is a statement from the Mayor and the Chief, that you heard what the citizens were saying, that you were trying very hard to address them, and that you want to be a department that is welcoming to everyone, and that you want to be a fair, unbiased force.”

Presentation

Human Rights Commission chair Susan Morrel-Samuels presented the 2020 Annual Report and the 2021 Annual Plan for Chelsea Human Rights Commission.

See article Chelsea Human Rights Commission Look to Build on Last Year’s Success

Update to current Washtenaw County Water Resource Commission Stormwater rules

The City of Chelsea has been using pre-2014 Stormwater rules during its site plan review process. A motion was made and approved to use the current Washtenaw County Water Resources Commission Rules for Guidelines for Stormwater Management Systems as the standard for the City of Chelsea’s site plan review process.

Traffic Control Order Request from DTE Energy

DTE Energy submitted a Traffic Control Order request for the segment of Dexter- Chelsea Road from Mckinley Rd. to Freer Rd. The work will begin on February 1 and go on until March 5, closing both traffic lanes (with residential access). This will be to complete the work that was proposed in November of 2020. Construction never started after Governor Whitmer increased COVID restrictions. The Council approved the request.

Annual Visioning Session Date

The Council voted to set the Annual Visioning session for Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 6:00 pm, via Zoom.

Staff Reports

City Manager Hanifan reported that the DDA has a Zoom meeting on January 21 at 7:30 am. He asked the Council to submit suggestions for the Visioning Session by January 29.

Chief Toth submitted the CPD December 2020 Report and the 2020 Annual Report.

See article Chelsea Police Report December 2020 and Work Session Follow Up

Annual IFT Status Reports

An Industrial Facilities Tax Exception Certificate is a tax incentive for manufacturers to enable renovation/expansion of existing facilities and/or building of new facilities. An IFT certificate entitles the facility to a 50% reduction of the millage rates (with some exclusions for State Education Tax and School Operating Tax) on new qualified investments for a term determined by an evaluation process.

Under the City’s standard Industrial Facilities Exception Certificate Agreement, certificate holders are required to submit a Status Report every two years to the City Council regarding employment status and project cost status. The Council packet for this meeting contains a summary of all active IFT accounts along with an IFT Status Report for those required to report this year.

Annual Red Flag Report

The Red Flag rule is a component of the Fair and Accurate Credit and Transactions Act of 2003 (FACTA). The Federal Trade Commission required implementation of FACTA for all organizations offering customer credit accounts, including financial institutions, financing agencies, credit card agencies, automobile financing companies, cell phone companies, and utility companies by November 1, 2009. The City of Chelsea adopted a Red Flag policy in November 2008.

The City reports no issues with Red Flag rules for January 1 through December 31, 2020.

Council Reports

Councilmember Iannelli reported on the Human Rights Commission January 13th Work Session. They worked on the 2021 plan that was presented at tonight’s meeting. He noted that the WWRA would be adding new equipment this year, including an air compressor and an AI sorting machine called the “Samurai Robot,” which will be used in sorting plastics. A new robotic arm for trucks is expected in the fall, which will help recycle pick-up, eliminating the need for a crew member riding along. The crewmember will assist in the sorting plant.

Councilmember Feeney had no report.

Councilmember Albertson reported that the January 15 Planning Commission Work Session and the January 20 Planning Commission regular meetings were canceled. The Planning Commission and City Council will have a joint work session on January 25 to discuss the updated Zoning Ordinance.

Councilmember Pacheco reported that the January 7 CAPT/DART meeting was cancelled and rescheduled for February 4.

Councilmember Wiseley reported that he would be attending the WATS meeting on January 20, and the ZBA meeting has been cancelled.

Councilmember Kwas had no report.

Mayor Johnson used her time to report to review the City’s ethical principles for elected and appointed officials when disseminating information. For more detail, read the article Mayor Johnson Speaks on Ethical Guiding Principles for Chelsea Officials.

The City’s website has posted the entire audio of the Council meeting and full packet for more information.