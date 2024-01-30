Washtenaw County to Celebrate Girls' and Women in Sports

Ann Arbor, MI (January 16, 2024) – Coinciding with the week of National Girls and Women in Sports Day, the Ann Arbor Sports Commission, in partnership with Concordia University Ann Arbor, proudly presents the "Washtenaw County Celebration of Girls and Women in Sport" on February 10, 2024, at The Kensington Hotel, Ann Arbor. Generously sponsored by Epic Races, Even Hotel, and The Kensington Hotel, this conference is a must-attend for those passionate about female empowerment in sports.

In alignment with the spirit of National Girls and Women in Sports Day, observed on February 7th, this event is not just a celebration but an educational experience focusing on the holistic development of female athletes. The conference will feature educational panel discussions on critical topics such as the health, development, and long-term engagement of female athletes, as well as the unique challenges they face in the sports arena. These panels will be invaluable for athletes, parents, and anyone interested in the advancement of women in sports.

The panel discussions include esteemed speakers such as Grace Latz, a 2016 rowing Olympian; Jenna Trubiano, head coach of Women’s Ice Hockey at University of Michigan, Emily Eitzman, Technical Director of the United States Amputee Football Federation; Eva Solomon, Founder and CEO of Epic Races; among other notable speakers.

"We are delighted to offer an opportunity for open dialogue on issues that impact girls and women in the athletic world," said Meaghan Hughes, Director of the Ann Arbor Sports Commission. "Our event aims to inform, inspire, and involve the community in supporting the growth and success of our female athletes."

Tickets are available for $5, with proceeds benefiting Girls Group Ann Arbor, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering young women. Girls Group Ann Arbor focuses on helping young women achieve emotional and economic self-sufficiency by ensuring they graduate from high school and embark on their college or career journeys.

Join us for these enlightening discussions and be part of a movement that supports and celebrates the aspirations of girls and women in sports. For more information, schedules, and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.annarbor.org/sports-commission/womeninsport/.

The Ann Arbor Sports Commission was formed to attract amateur sporting events to the Ann Arbor region for economic impact, positive national exposure, and quality of life enhancement for its residents. The Ann Arbor Sports Commission is a subsidiary of Destination Ann Arbor.

