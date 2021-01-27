Chelsea Bowling Teams Struggle in Opener

The Chelsea bowling teams finally got to open their seasons Monday night when they took on Adrian, but both teams struggled as the Maples defeated the boys team 21-9 and the girls 29-1.

The boys; split their Baker games, dropping the first, but bouncing back with a strong game of 245 in the second for the win.

Tim McGarry led Chelsea in the singles matches with games of 213 and 180, followed by Colin Ledbetter with scores of 183 and 181.

Tyler Bowman rolled games of 187-164, Logan Clark 162, Lucas Hopkins 150, and Nicholas Eicher 135.

Calista Sherwood picked up the lone point for the Lady Bulldogs with games of 113 and 86.

Gabby Bowles rolled games of 121 and 103, while Phoebe Ledbetter had scores of 99 and 80.

The JV boys picked up a 30-0 win over the Maples.

Jordan Jedele rolled game of 181 and 174 to lead Chelsea, while Colin Hay fired scores of 190 and 154. Alex Handloser shot 170-141, Kyle Otrompke 174-129, and Ben Schwarz 156-136.

Also scoring for the Bulldogs were Nick Detterman 152-139, Nathan Doyle 145-144, Xavier Navin 110-81, and Jacob Nelson 65-50.