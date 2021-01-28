UMRC Foundation Partners with Creative Washtenaw to Provide Virtual Concerts for Residents

From UMRC

The United Methodist Retirement Communities (UMRC) Foundation is pleased to announce a virtual Winter Music Concert Series for residents of UMRC & Porter Hills. This series is made possible thanks to collaboration with Creative Washtenaw, based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and support from the Elizabeth Loder Fund. These concerts began on January 7 and will be offered to residents of UMRC & Porter Hills every Thursday evening through the end of March 2021.

“We are so excited to partner with Creative Washtenaw to provide musical entertainment for our residents over the winter months,” said Melissa Goodson, UMRC Foundation Major Gifts Officer. “This series offers music from a variety of genres from artists across Washtenaw County. We hope there will be something for everyone.”

UMRC Foundation and Porter Hills Foundation President Wendy Brightman, added, “COVID-19 has been so difficult for our residents to be isolated from friends and family members. We are thrilled to bring music and joy to the older adults we love and serve at UMRC & Porter Hills through this concert series and grateful to the Loder family for making it possible.”

Artists record their concerts, and residents may then view the broadcasts through their computer, tablet or Smart TVs. Performances so far have included composer, pianist and vocalist, Hannah Baiardi; the David Sharp Worlds Trio; and baritone, Darnell Ishmel, and accompanist, Andrew Barnes Jamieson.

Residents of UMRC’s Prairie Cottages, Charlie and Linda Britton, are enjoying the series. “Charlie and I enjoyed the beautiful music the Foundation brought into our Cottage yesterday!” said Linda. “The baritone voice and the artistic skills of the pianist brought joy in the midst of this pandemic. We loved the contemporarily sung songs, the gospel songs with which we are familiar, and even a little Christmas music reminding us that the loving times of Christmas must be practiced and celebrated all year long. Even our black lab, Ember, relaxed at our feet, keeping us company! Thank you!”

“Washtenaw County is the home to many world-class performers and musicians, many who have been sidelined by COVID-19,” reported Deb Polich, president/CEO of Creative Washtenaw. “We applaud UMRC and the Elizabeth Loder Fund for presenting this series and providing the joy of music to residents and artists, too!” Said Brightman, “During the chill of winter, we hope these concerts will warm the hearts and cheer the souls of our residents.”