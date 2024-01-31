Chelsea Area Giving Circle Expected To Raise An Estimated $10,000 For A Local Charity

100 Women Who Care - Chelsea Area is expected to raise an estimated $10,000 for a selected nonprofit at their next Impact Award meeting on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

The meeting will be in-person at 305 S. Main Street, Chelsea State Bank’s Downtown Chelsea Location. There will also be an option to participate virtually, over Zoom. The Impact Award meeting is preceded by a social hour starting at 6pm with beverages and light snacks. At 7pm the 1-hour meeting begins during which three member-nominated charities will pitch their cause. The one that obtains the majority of member votes receives the Impact Award generated by each member’s $100 donation.

The three selected charities will be announced on January 27, 2024, on the Giving Circle’s website (www.100wwcchelsea.org) including Barn Sanctuary, Purple Rose Theatre, and Dexter Senior Center. Each nonprofit will have a designated amount of time to give their pitch to the membership before the voting begins.

Previous donations from this giving circle total more than $135,466:

North Star Reach $15,615 Stockbridge Community Outreach $15,525 Adult Learners Institute $11,198 Chelsea Robotics Boosters $15,992 Webster township Historical Society $10,550 Chelsea Senior Center $15,860 HouseN2Home $14,954 Ele’s Place $15,840 St. Louis Center $ 9,573 Faith In Action $10,660

Both the social hour and Impact Award meeting are open to the public interested in learning about the giving circle. Come straight from work and enjoy a bite while mingling with new friends.

To participate in voting and the joy of giving, become a member; complete the online membership form in advance or join at the event. Joining 100 Women Who Care-Chelsea Area requires a personal commitment to contribute $300 each calendar year ($100 -three times per year) to local nonprofit organizations serving the Chelsea, Michigan area, encompassing Chelsea, Dexter, Stockbridge, Manchester, Grass Lake and neighboring townships. Members agree to donate to the nonprofit organization selected by the group's majority vote at the meeting. Team memberships also available.

Learn how you can become a member and make a difference in our community by visiting www.100wwcchelsea.org. Members & guests should park in the Palmer Commons Parking lot, and use the entrance to the Bank off of Main Street.

The membership appreciates the generosity of our sponsors, Rodan & Fields, Jewelry Set in Stone, Mary Kay, Sue Rodgers, Culture Creations, Chelsea State Bank and our Gold Sponsor, Northstar Bank.