Metropark Skiiers Working to Complete the Virtual 100K Canadian Ski Marathon

From HCMA

While people are looking for new ways to get outdoors and practice safe social distancing this winter, the Huron-Clinton Metroparks are open and encouraging people to give cross-country skiing a try.

Swish, swish, swish… that’s the sound of cross-country skis gliding over the snow. You can be a beginner or a long-time skier at your Metroparks. Expert cross-country skier, Marvin Boluyt, is preparing to ski 100 Kilometers out at Huron Meadows Metropark as he completes the virtual Canadian Ski Marathon. This two-day event requires skiers to ski 50 kilometers each day and camp out overnight.

“I’ve been trying it [Canadian Ski Marathon] for 30 years and I think I’ve made it about seven or eight times. It’s just barely within my technical abilities”. When asked why he picked the Metroparks to complete this event virtually this year, he explained, “I love skiing here at Huron Meadows. This is one of my favorite places to ski. It’s the only place you can find snow reliably. There’s no better skiing anywhere, this is beautiful”.

The same day that Marvin was out training for the event, he could be found skiing alongside visitors who were out trying the sport for the very first time. “The expert skiers could be found encouraging the less experienced skiers along. That is part of what makes the environment on the Metroparks cross-country ski trails so great – everyone is out there having a great time and allowing others to do the same,” says Huron-Clinton Metroparks Director, Amy McMillan.

Families are often intimidated by any activity with the word “ski” in it and immediately think it’s expensive. The Metroparks have cross-country ski rental centers that are now open at a few park locations, where you will find affordable cross-country ski rentals for the whole family. A full equipment rental package is just $15 for adults and $9 for youth under 16, for four hours of fun on groomed trails. Rentals can be reserved online up to five days in advance for Kensington Metropark or Huron Meadows Metropark. Visit www.metroparks.com

for more information and to reserve your spot.

AND Huron Meadows Metropark makes its own snow – so even when Mother Nature doesn’t provide the snow, Bucks Run (a 1.5-mile loop) is open for use as long as it stays cold!

Additionally, there is a Ski Center offering equipment rentals on a walk-up basis at Stony Creek Metropark that is expected to open this weekend as well if snow conditions allow. So grab your boots, bundle up, and social distance in a new way by gliding through your Metroparks this season.