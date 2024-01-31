Chelsea Education Foundation Announces Record-Breaking Winter Grant Cycle

The Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) recently unveiled the scope of its latest Winter Grant Cycle, marking a historic moment in its endeavor to enrich educational experiences. This year, the CEF received an unprecedented 68 grant applications, amounting to $174,600 in requests. These grants aim to enhance educational opportunities under the banner “Build a Bulldog Future,” echoing the foundation's commitment to nurturing students' potential in the Chelsea School District.

The announcement highlighted the extraordinary interest shown by teachers and administrators, showcasing their dedication to educational excellence. "This is the highest number of grant requests ever - well done, Teachers & Administrators! We are in the process of reviewing the applications and will be sharing the news with the recipients next month," the CEF announcement stated.

A notable example of the impact of these grants is evident in the Beach Middle School Art Program, which received $2,600. Kim Eder, the Art Instructor, thanked the foundation for its support. “It has been so wonderful to provide an art experience for everyone at all three grade levels at the middle school. I am so thankful to the CEF for its support of my program. The students’ experience would not be as rich and full without the grants that it provides,” Eder remarked. She further highlighted the students' enthusiasm for clay projects, an opportunity made possible through the grant.

Since its inception in 1990, the CEF has played a pivotal role in enhancing the educational landscape of the Chelsea School District by financing projects beyond the district's resources and providing scholarships to district graduates. Since its inception in 1990, CEF's efforts have reached an impressive scale, with 52,000 students benefiting from its donations. It has awarded 696 grants for diverse programs like arts, music performances, field trips, and mental health initiatives and granted 1,016 scholarships based on character, community service, and academic excellence. In total, CEF has gathered $1.17 million in donations, significantly impacting the district's educational resources and opportunities.

Discover more at https://www.chelseaeducationfoundation.org/

Images: ChelseaEducationFoundation.org