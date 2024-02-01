The University of Olivet and Chelsea School District form an educational partnership

A very cool, educational opportunity is now available to Chelsea students interested in attending The University of Olivet, formally Olivet College.

In an announcement about the new opportunity, Olivet said Chelsea School District students will now be “automatically admitted to The University of Olivet, thanks to Olivet Direct!, a program that makes the admissions process faster and easier for qualified students.”

Olivet President Steven M. Corey, Ph.D., and Chelsea School District Superintendent Michael Kapolka signed the Olivet Direct! Agreement on Jan. 19. It sets out that direct admission allows high-achieving students to lock in their acceptance and financial aid award without requiring them to go through a lengthy admissions process.

Both Kapolka and Corey emphasized the agreement is a strong partnership with the students in mind.

"I am excited about the Chelsea School District becoming a part of the Olivet Direct Program, as it aligns with our commitment to broaden post-secondary pathways for students. By forging strong partnerships with colleges and universities, we aim to enhance educational opportunities for our students that empower them to excel in their academic journey post-high school,” Kapolka said in the announcement.

Corey said Olivet is excited to offer Chelsea students a unique opportunity.

“The University of Olivet is excited to welcome Chelsea School District as our newest Olivet Direct! school. Thanks to this partnership, more graduates of Chelsea will be able to attend The University of Olivet and benefit from our generous financial awards structure and have a deeply immersive residential experience,” Corey said in the announcement. “An Olivet education alters the trajectory of a person’s life. A four-year degree increases a person’s lifetime earnings, opens the door to countless career possibilities, broadens life experiences, and offers opportunities to build lasting friendships and mentorships with diverse populations.”

Established in 1844, Olivet is a residential, relationship-based institution in south-central Michigan. In its announcement, the university said it remains dedicated to its “academic vision of Education for Individual and Social Responsibility by providing a quality higher education to all, regardless of gender, race or financial means.”

Olivet said it’s committed to each student’s personal, academic, and career success from enrollment to graduation. It offers 34 majors and 26 minors, including a nationally-ranked insurance and risk management major, criminal justice, business, sports psychology and more.

Another part of the agreement with Olivet says Chelsea High School students may qualify for the university’s Olivet ADVANTAGE Scholarship, “which will cover the full cost of published tuition and general fees after all federal, state, and institutional grants and scholarships are applied.”

The announcement said, “To qualify for free tuition, seniors must be eligible for the Michigan Achievement Scholarship, be Pell-eligible and have been a Michigan resident for at least one year. The Olivet ADVANTAGE Scholarship aims to guarantee students, especially first-generation students and those from low-to-moderate-income families throughout Michigan, a quality, relationship-based college experience.”

To learn more about Olivet, go to www.uolivet.edu.