The Adult Learners Institute Offers Two Travel Alternatives for February

While your neighbors are enjoying piňa coladas and getting suntans, ALI will give you a colorful tour of all fifty states, the warm ones and the cold ones, via Don Chalfant’s Have Camera, Will Travel class on Friday, February 21. What took Don eighteen years to visit will take you just two hours and you won’t need your long johns because it’s a Zoom class.

Then, if you have any qualms about traveling to Mexico, John Deikis will address them in his February 26th class at the Cedars of Dexter, Is Mexico Safe? An Old Man and a Motorcycle Adventure. As he points out, drug cartels, kidnappings and bloodthirsty gangs are far less hazardous to tourists than driving in Mexico – which may be why he prefers the Kawasaki that has literally taken him all over the world.

If you have ever been touched by dementia or know someone who has, Katie Garvey’s class at the Chelsea Senior Center on March 1, Helpful Responses: Identifying and Meeting Needs for Those Living with Dementia will help you recognize the symptoms and respond to the needs of those coping with that terrible disease. The class is free, but you must register by calling the Chelsea Senior Center at 734-475-9242.

Catalogs containing more information on these and ALI’s other Winter/Spring classes, as well as the registration form, have been mailed and are also available at libraries, grocery stores and other locations throughout the Five Healthy Towns, as well as at www.alimichigan.org. You will find that the elimination of ALI’s administration fee and the renovation of the web site have made registration for ALI’s classes much simpler.