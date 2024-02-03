Chelsea Girls Bounce Back from Tough Loss

The Chelsea girls’ basketball team bounced back from its first SEC White loss since 2020 by routing Pinckney 65-29 Friday night.

It was not the best of nights for the Bulldogs as they were called for 22 fouls during the game, but they did enough to pull away from the Pirates for the win.

Leila Wells scored seven and Braiden Scheffler five to help the Bulldogs take control early.

Chelsea would make eight of 12 free throws in the second and Scheffler hit her second triple of the night to give the Bulldogs a 32-12 lead at the half.

The Pirates would try to keep it close, but the Bulldogs outscored Pinckney 13-10 in the third for a 45-22 lead after three.

Wells exploded for 11 points in the fourth, including three triples to help the Bulldogs put the game away.

Chelsea was led by Well with 22 points on the night.

Scheffler and Avery Lay scored 13 points each, while Ella Day finished with seven. Grace Ratliff chipped in with four points, Maddie McKale, Caroline Knight and Meghan Bareis two each.

The Bulldogs saw a 32 game SEC White winning streak end in stunning fashion as Tecumseh outscored Chelsea 12-2 over the final 1:38 of the game to shock the Bulldogs Tuesday night.

Tecumseh took a 27-26 lead into the half over the Bulldogs and the lead grew to nine, 46-37 after the Indians outscored Chelsea 19-11 in the third.

Chelsea opened the final period with an 8-2 run and a pair of free throws by Day cut the lead to one 48-47.

The Bulldogs continued their run with an 8-0 run and looked in control with a 55-48 lead with 1:38 left.

Tecumseh answered with four straight to cut the lead to 55-52 with 45 seconds left.

Chelsea led 57-55 when the Indians nailed a long three-pointer with 8.8 seconds left to take a 58-57 lead.

The Indians were called for a foul with four seconds left and the Bulldogs had a chance to tie or take the lead, but missed both and the Indians sealed the stunning win with two free throws with two seconds left.

Leila Wells led the Bulldogs with 19 points, while Day added 12.

Bareis chipped in with 11 points, Aleeah Wells and Lay seven points each.

Chelsea improved to 11-4 overall and 3-1 in the SEC White.

Photos by Mike Williamson