Chelsea Hockey Blanks Dexter

The Chelsea hockey team remained undefeated in the SEC after an 8-0 win over Dexter Saturday.

The Bulldogs and Lenawee United are tied for the top spot in the SEC White with two huge games between the two over the next two weeks.

Chelsea made short work of the Dreadnaughts Saturday with the 8-0 mercy after two periods.

Brandon Davila put the Bulldogs on the board first early in the opening period and followed it up with his second goal of the night with the teams skating 4 on 4.

Nic Smith would find the net to make it 3-0 and then Chelsea scored a goal with what appeared to be with no time left on the clock and buzzer had not sounded. The referees conferred and allowed to the goal to make it 4-0 after one.

The lead grew to 5-0 when Keegan Montgomery scored a power play goal early in the second.

Nic Peal then knocked a shot home for a 6-0 lead and Montgomery would score his second of the night for a 7-0 lead.

Owen McCulloch would send the game into the running clock when he scored to make it 8-0 and the game ended after two periods.

Luke Webster earned the win in net with Jacob Corcoran spending some time in net in the second period for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs fell to rival Jackson Lumen Christi 3-1 Friday night.

After a scoreless first period, Davila found the net to put Chelsea up 1-0 and it would remain that way until the third.

Lumen Christi would rally with goals at the 11-minute mark and with 8:43 left to make it 2-1 and sealed the win with a goal in the final minute for the 3-1 final.

Chelsea improved to 10-7-2 overall on the season and 7-0 in the SEC White.

Photos by Mike Williamson



