Chelsea Wrestlers Second at SEC Finals

Photos provided by Chelsea wrestling

The Chelsea wrestling team had a strong showing at the SEC Finals at Adrian Saturday coming home with a second-place finish.

The Bulldogs finished with 174.5 points, behind only Bedford with 259.5.

Chelsea came away with four league champions and two runners-up at the finals.

Kamren Chapman went 3-0 to claim the 120-pound title. He picked up two first period pins and a major decision in the finals to claim the title and also picked up his 100th career win on the day.

Hunter Burk improved to 35-1 on the season by going 3-0 with a pair of pins and an exciting 5-4 fin in the finals over Nolan King of Bedford to claim the 126-pound title.

Lucas Racine beat his Bedford opponent with a 12-2 major decision to claim the 132-pound title. He also had a pair of pins to reach the finals and improved to 31-4 on the season.

Victor Radu saw hit record improve to 35-3 with a 3-0 record on the day at 144 pounds, including a 6-4 win over state ranked Noah Benore of Bedford in the finals.

Indiana Hurst finished second at 215 with a 2-1 record. He fell in the final to the state-ranked wrestler from Tecumseh in a wild match 16-10.

Donavan Fisk went 2-1 on the day and finished runner-up at 285 and improved his record to 21-8 on the season.

Evan Muchler finished fourth at 113 with a 2-2 record on the day for the Bulldogs.

Massimo Culgliari went 3-2 at 157, while Chase Messersmith (138) and James Radu (150) each went 2-2 for the tournament. Collin Beckel went 1-2 at 106 for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea will compete in the Division 2 team district at Adrian Thursday night and at the individual district at Pinckney Saturday.