Chelsea Swim and Dive Splits Pair at Home

The Chelsea swim and dive team split a pair of non-league matches at a home tri-meet Tuesday night, defeating Williamston 123-61 and falling to Dundee 95-91 in a match that was decided in the final event.

The highlight of the night came when Chelsea diver Mitchell Brown shattered the pool and varsity six dive record with a score of 343.00. The old record of 329.00 was set in 2017 by Jordan Smith.

Brown was also part of the 200 medley relay that finished second with Zach Levine, Joshua Levine, and Miles Dell.

Mitchell Brown set an new Chelsea pool and varsity record for diving. Photo from Chelsea Swim and Dive

The Bulldogs only other first-place finish came in the 100 breast with Misha McElrath coming home first. He also earned second-place finishes in the 200 free, was part of the 200 free relay with Samuel Woodard, Jack Leissner, and Brown, and the 400 free relay with Joshua Levine, Leissner, and Dell.

Zach Levine earned second-place finishes in the 200 IM and 100 back, while Joshua Levine was second n the 50 free and 100 free.

Dell finished second in the 100 fly and Leissner second in the 500 free.

The Bulldogs fell to Jackson 119-67 in a SEC White matchup.

Chelsea picked up three wins on the night.

Joshua Levine won the 50 free and was part of the 200 free relay that finished second with McElrath, Brown, and Dell.

Leissner won the 500 free and was second in the 100 breast, while Brown won the diving.

McElrath was second in the 200 IM and 100 free, while Dell was second in the 100 fly.