CPD Weekly Report 02-06-24

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 24-398

Location: 1000 block of S. Main St.

Date: February 2, 2024

Time: 7:47 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of S. Main Street for the report of a hit-and-run crash. The vehicle was reported to be a silver sedan with heavy front-end damage, being driven by a female. While an officer was en route to the scene, a vehicle matching the description was observed driving north in the 500 block of S. Main Street.

The officer activated their emergency lights and siren in an attempt to get the driver to pull over. The driver of the suspect vehicle continued traveling north and failed to yield or pull over for the officer. The officer noted that the driver appeared to be having difficulty maintaining speed and was described as exhibiting “poor driving abilities”.

The officer continued following the driver in an attempt to get them to pull over. The driver traveled approximately a half mile and came to a stop in the 500 block of N. Main Street. Upon coming to a stop, the driver immediately exited the vehicle and failed to comply with the officer’s orders to remain in the car. The officer approached and assisted the driver with returning to the vehicle.

Upon making contact with the driver, the officer immediately noted a strong smell of intoxicants on her breath and had slurred speech and glossy eyes. The officer questioned the driver on whether she had consumed any alcohol or been involved in a recent crash. When asked, the driver stated that she had been consuming alcohol and had just been involved in a crash. Due to the condition of the driver, the officer did not perform field sobriety tests and determined that there was enough probable cause to place the suspect, a 40-year-old Gregory woman, under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The suspect was processed and lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail. The case remains open pending laboratory analysis by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab to determine the level of intoxication and warrant review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine what criminal charges may be authorized and prosecuted.