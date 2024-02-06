Early Voting Available to All Washtenaw County Voters

From the Washtenaw County Clerk’s Office

All Washtenaw County voters have the option to vote early in-person prior to every major election, starting with the February 27, 2024 Presidential Primary. Early Voting sites will be open for 8 hours each day starting Saturday, February 17 and through Sunday, February 25, 2024, including on the weekends. These sites will also be open for early voting during all other state and federal elections to be held this year.

Voters must visit one of the Early Voting sites assigned to them. Postcards were recently mailed to all voters in Washtenaw County informing them of their Early Voting site locations and hours of availability.

Washtenaw County-Coordinated Early voting Sites

23 of 27 cities and townships are participating in the Washtenaw County-Coordinated Early Voting Plan, administered by the Washtenaw County Clerk’s office.

Voters in these jurisdictions have two early voting sites to choose from: a Regional site assigned only to certain cities/townships and a County Central site, open to all voters in the 23 participating cities/townships.

All County-Coordinated Early Voting sites will be open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm during each day of early voting.

The Washtenaw County Clerk’s office offered all jurisdictions in the county the opportunity to join the County-Coordinated plan. The county’s goals in developing this plan were to provide support to city/township clerks, increase efficiencies, and reduce the overall costs to administer early voting in the long-term.

County Clerk Lawrence Kestenbaum expressed deep appreciation for the cooperation of local units in developing a coordinated plan for early voting in Washtenaw County.

He added: “Michigan elections require the active involvement of state, county, city, and township officials. Adding early voting to this decentralized system is a big and complicated job. The implementing legislation gave each area the flexibility to determine the right approach for its citizens and its unique geography. Our early voting plan takes advantage of those opportunities.”

Washtenaw County-Coordinated Early Voting Sites:

Region 1 - Sylvan Township Hall serving voters in the City of Chelsea, City of Manchester, Dexter Township, Freedom Township, Manchester Township, Lima Township, Lyndon Township, Sharon Township, and Sylvan Township. Region 2 - Scio Township Hall serving voters in the City of Dexter, Ann Arbor Township, Northfield Township, Scio Township, and Webster Township. Region 3 - Ypsilanti Freighthouse serving voters in the City of Ypsilanti, Augusta Township, Salem Township, and Charter Township of Superior. Region 4 - Pittsfield Township Administration Building serving voters in the City of Saline, Lodi Township, Saline Township, Pittsfield Township, and York Township. Central Site - Washtenaw County Learning Resource Center serving voters in all 23 jurisdictions listed above.

Individual City/Township Early Voting Plans

The City of Ann Arbor, City of Milan, Bridgewater Township and Ypsilanti Township are administering individual Early Voting Plans. Voters in the City of Ann Arbor have access to six early voting sites, those in Ypsilanti Township have access to two sites, and voters in the City of Milan and Bridgewater Township have access to one early vote site located in their respective jurisdiction.

Individual City/Township Early Voting Sites:

City of Ann Arbor – Ann Arbor City Hall, Pierpont Commons, UM Museum of Art, AADL Traverwood Branch, AADL Mallets Creek Branch, AADL Westgate Branch. Hours: City Hall open 8:00 am – 5:00 pm, all others: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm.

Ann Arbor City Hall, Pierpont Commons, UM Museum of Art, AADL Traverwood Branch, AADL Mallets Creek Branch, AADL Westgate Branch. Hours: City Hall open 8:00 am – 5:00 pm, all others: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm. City of Milan – Milan City Hall. Hours: Monday – Thursday: 8:00 am – 4:00 pm. Friday – Sunday: 7:00 am – 3:00 pm.

Milan City Hall. Hours: Monday – Thursday: 8:00 am – 4:00 pm. Friday – Sunday: 7:00 am – 3:00 pm. Bridgewater Township – Bridgewater Township Hall. Hours: 2/17, 2/19, 2/21, 2/23, 2/25: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm; 2/18, 2/20, 2/22, 2/24: Noon – 8:00 pm

Bridgewater Township Hall. Hours: 2/17, 2/19, 2/21, 2/23, 2/25: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm; 2/18, 2/20, 2/22, 2/24: Noon – 8:00 pm Ypsilanti Township – Ypsilanti Township Civic Center and Ypsilanti Township Community Center. Hours: 8:00 am – 4:00 pm, except 2/20: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm.

Washtenaw County Election Commission to Hold Early Voting Public Information Session

The Washtenaw County Election Commission will hold a public education event on February 13, 2024 from 5:30 – 6:30 pm at the Washtenaw County Learning Resource Center, 4135 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48108. The commission will be joined by Washtenaw County Director of Elections Ed Golembiewski, who will present information about how, when and where to vote early, discuss other new and expanded voting rights resulting from the adoption of State Proposal 22-2 in 2022, and provide answers to attendee questions about election topics.

Light refreshments will be provided for in-person attendees.

A remote option to join using the Zoom platform is also available at the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88947716872

For more information visit Washtenaw.org/EarlyVoting, or Michigan.gov/Vote.