CPD Weekly Report 02-02-21

From Chelsea Police Department

Incident #: 21-161

Location: 200 block of Harrison Street

Date: January 25, 2021

Time: 6:09 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol a complainant came to the Chelsea Police Department to report that they may have fallen victim to a scam. The complainant stated that they had received a phone call from a company reporting themselves to be from AT&T DirecTV and reported that they were eligible to receive a “Special Offer” for one year of service, but payment would have to be made upfront. The subject was directed to go to a local retailer and purchase eBay gift cards for the upfront cost of $360.00. The victim was advised that this promotion was through a partnership with eBay and that is why the gift cards had to be eBay gift cards. After purchasing the gift cards, the victim supplied the activation numbers for the gift cards to the suspect and was given a “confirmation number”. The next day the victim grew suspicious of what had transpired and after contacting eBay they were told that this was a scam.