You Don’t Want to Miss Brick Bash 2024

Are you ready for a local LEGO event that combines creativity, community, and charity?

Brick Bash is a hands-on LEGO exhibition at Skyline High School on February 24-25, 2024. The fun event is a fundraiser for the Skyline Band Program, orchestrated by Skyline Friends of the Arts.

Now in its 20th year, Brick Bash has evolved into a family favorite, attracting attendees from across southeast Michigan and beyond. With an average attendance of 5,000, the exhibition offers a vast 17,000 square feet of space where more than 50 builders from Michigan and other states display their intricate LEGO creations. But what sets Brick Bash apart is not just the scale of the exhibition but the hands-on experience it provides attendees of all ages and the unique blend of fun and fundraising that defines its essence.

Admission to Brick Bash is a mere $5. Cash and Venmo are preferred to avoid extra processing fees.

The event fosters interaction between builders and attendees, encouraging discussions about the creative process and the challenges and triumphs of LEGO building. Notably, Brick Bash also features participants from the LEGO Masters TV show.

Find out more at https://brickbash.com/

Photo courtesy of Brick Bash