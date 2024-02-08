Now Welcoming Vendor Sign-Ups for April 13 Chelsea Expo

Chelsea Expo is a favorite, annual community tradition that is a great venue for vendors, businesses, nonprofits, crafters and artisans to share information, wares and services.

Applications to participate as a vendor in the April 13 event are now being accepted by Chelsea Senior Center. The center coordinators the annual family-friendly, community-wide event that often draws more than 1,500 attendees.

Business booths range from $50 to $125. There is a $10 fee for nonprofits to participate with limited availability, so early sign up is encouraged. A six-foot table, two chairs and free wi-fi access are provided as part of your 8x8 space. Setup is Friday afternoon or early on Saturday before the expo opens at 10:00 a.m. The event concludes at 2:00 p.m.

Chelsea Expo, a free event for all ages, is held at the Washington Street Education Center and is a fundraiser for Chelsea Senior Center. The event offers an opportunity to engage with other community members in a friendly, accessible setting. The wildly popular bake sale is also not to be missed. Who can resist home-baked treats from amazing senior bakers?

To apply for the expo or for more information, please contact Chelsea Senior Center at (734) 475-9242, connected@chelseaseniors.org, or complete the online application via the website at www.chelseaseniors.org.