Heydlauff’s Appliances Hosting Chef Series #6

Chef Series #6 will take place on Saturday, February 17, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, in Heydlauff's Appliances New Living Showroom. The Chef Series features local chefs on the 3rd Saturday of each month.

Emily van der Waard, better known as Chef Em, took over the kitchen at the Chelsea Alehouse in the fall of 2019. She has deep roots in the food service industry, beginning as a young woman catering with her mother, Sherry McKenzie, and working at the Chelsea Market in the late 90s and many years at the Common Grill.

Chef Ryan and Chef Emily. Photo of courtesy Chef Emily

Emily has transformed the menu at the Alehouse from mostly sandwiches and soups to a full menu offering a range of dishes to satisfy an array of tastes and dietary needs. With the help of her staff and sous Chef Ryan Malone, She has been able to create and experiment, bringing new flavors and specials to the table, all with roots in her own family recipes and culinary Influences.

Join Chef Emily at Heydlauff's Chef Series on February 17, 2024, from 11 am - 1 pm, she will be featuring vegan coconut rosewater panna-cotta with candied pistachio.

To learn more about Chef Emily's menu at Chelsea Alehouse, go to www.chelseaalehouse.com/menu.

Mark your calendars for the third Saturday of every month, 11 am - 1 pm.

For more information about Heydlauff's Appliances and the upcoming Chef Series, please get in touch with sales@heydlauffs.com or call 734-475-1221.