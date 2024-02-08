100 Women Who Care-Chelsea Area Boosts Barn Sanctuary with $10,600 Donation

100 Women Who Care-Chelsea Area Membership is expected to donate $10,600 to The Barn Sanctuary from their February Impact Award Meeting on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

The meeting was held at Chelsea State Bank’s Downtown Chelsea Branch and kicked off with an interactive networking hour, where members and guests mingled with each other while connecting with local sponsors. Following the networking hour, members listened to pitches from three randomly selected nonprofits including the Dexter Historical Society, The Purple Rose Theatre, and The Barn Sanctuary. The nonprofits were asked to make their best case for the Winter Impact Award. Following all three presentations, members casted their ballots. The Barn Sanctuary received the most votes and was the recipient of the evening’s Impact Award, which exceeded $10,000.

100 Women Who Care - Chelsea Area Member Mary Tomac nominated The Barn Sanctuary for consideration. Dan McKernan, Founder/President, Cynthia VanRenterghem, Executive Director, and Tom McKernan, Operations Director represented the nonprofit at the meeting. The Barn Sanctuary rescues farmed animals and inspires people to embrace a plant-based lifestyle.

“We were humbled and pleased to receive an Impact Award from 100 Women Who Care, Chelsea - a wonderful group using their collective model to make an impact in the Chelsea and surrounding areas,” said Cynthia VanRenterghem. “These funds will be used to replenish our Emergency Rescue Fund, which is used to pay for transportation, emergency medical bills, as well as vaccinating, spaying, and neutering newly rescued farmed animals. Because of these funds, Barn Sanctuary can be ready at a moment's notice to provide aid and rescue to a farmed animal suffering from cruelty or abandonment.”

The next Impact Award Meeting for 100 Women Who Care - Chelsea Area is scheduled for the evening of Tuesday, June 4, 2024, and will be held at the St. Louis Center (16195 W Old US Hwy 12, Chelsea, MI 48118). Women interested in joining can find all the details at www.100wwcchelsea.org along with a list of eligible charities and information on how members can nominate charities.