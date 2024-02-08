Sylvan Township Wants to Take a Deeper Dive into the Rates and Costs of its Water and Sewer

Sylvan Township is looking at a couple of decisions related to its water and sewer; both have the township board possibly looking for some outside help.

At the Feb. 6 meeting, the township board looked at two proposals, but no decisions were made, at least not yet. They were: Assistance in Developing a High-Level Review of the Township’s Water and Sewer Rates, and Assistance to Review the Historical Revenues and Expenditures with the Water and Sewer Funds.

The Sun Times News followed up with township supervisor Kathleen Kennedy, who said there was no action on either of those items. Partly because the board wants everyone present before a decision is made. Board Trustee Kurt Koseck was absent from the meeting, Kennedy said.

In the meeting packet, both items were submitted for the board’s review by Koseck. With the historical review, the township has a proposal from Maner Costerisan that would see them conduct an exhaustive historical financial analysis of the township's water and sewer system.

Kennedy said the Historical Revenues item is a proposal to do a study to find the number of tap fees paid to the Township over the past "x" amount of years. She said at the township board’s January meeting, Township Treasurer Rod Branham said he could just provide those numbers rather than fund a study. However, fully considering both proposals is on hold until the entire board is assembled.

Kennedy said the water rate study is pending as they are seeking more quotes. Bob Scull, of Sylvan Township’s Department of Public Works, is seeking quotes from two more companies.