A Fairytale Comes to Life: Ballet Chelsea's Cinderella

Prepare to be swept away into a world of magic and elegance as Ballet Chelsea proudly presents its enchanting performance of Cinderella. The performances will occur on April 20 at 7 pm and April 21 at 2 pm at Chelsea High School. Tickets go on sale on March 11, 2024.

In addition to the captivating performances, Ballet Chelsea is excited to offer attendees the opportunity to experience the magic of Cinderella up close with Cinderella Teas at Ballet Chelsea Studio on April 6 and 7 at 2 pm both days. Open company rehearsals will be happening concurrently with the tea party. Everyone is invited to attend. Tickets go on sale on March 11, 2024.

Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of Ballet Chelsea's Cinderella - mark your calendars to purchase tickets on March 11 on Ballet Chelsea's Website and for the performances on April 20 and 21. Stay tuned for more information, tickets will be available on the website at

www.balletchelsea.org/tickets/