Ann Arbor Public Schools Board of Education Trustee to Run For State Representative in the Michigan State House 33rd District

On Monday, February 5, 2024, Ann Arbor Public Schools Board of Education Trustee Dr. Rima Mohammad filed to run for State Representative of MI HD-33 in the Democratic primary. According to Washtenaw County’s Unofficial List of Candidates for the August primary, no other Republican or Democratic candidates have yet filed to run in MI HD-33.

MI HD-33 is currently represented by Democrat Dr. Felicia Brabec, who is serving her second term in the Michigan House of Representatives. Representative Brabec has made no public statement about her decision to run for re-election, which would now include a contested primary campaign.

The district represents a large swath of Washtenaw County including parts of York, Scio, and Pittsfield Charter Townships, all of Bridgewater, Lodi, and Saline Townships, the city of Saline, and portions of the city of Ann Arbor.

Dr. Mohammad’s term as Trustee on AAPS’s Board of Education began in 2023 and is not set to expire until the end of December 2026. Candidates who intend to run in the August primary election have until April 23, 2024, to file the required paperwork.

Representative Brabec did not respond to a request for comment before publication. Dr. Mohammad declined to provide a comment at this time.