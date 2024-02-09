Saline Area Chamber of Commerce Racks Up New Members

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce (SACC) announced three new members in its February newsletter: Genthe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, The Kensington Hotel, and Arbor Advising. Notably, two of these businesses are located far outside of the city, which reflects the high value of Saline’s economic contributions to the region.

Genthe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is located at 900 W. Michigan Ave and is owned and operated by siblings and business partners Emily May, Andrew Genthe, and Bruce Genthe who purchased the dealership from LaFontaine last August. These three are the fourth generation of their family to run the business, which has been in operation since 1916 and includes another dealership located in Southgate, MI.

Asked why Genthe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram joined SACC, Andrew Genthe said it is one of the ways the company hopes to become more involved in the Saline community. They also donate to various local causes and have been long-time champions of one of Saline’s most beloved and impactful organizations, ChadTough. Contact: (734) 316-5697

Area Realtor Jeff Roth opened Arbor Advising in 2022. Beyond representing buyers and sellers, Arbor Advising provides expert consultative services for individuals and businesses looking to invest in Michigan real estate. Roth said he decided to join SACC after attending their high-quality networking events and being impressed with their leadership and how they promote the city of Saline. Contact: (734) 430-0413

The Kensington Hotel is located at 3500 South State Street in Ann Arbor and has long been a preferred choice for out-of-town travelers to Saline. Contact: (734) 761-7800