Chelsea Wrestlers Take Down Adrian for District Title

Cover Photo from Chelsea Athletics

The Chelsea wrestling team avenged a tough early season loss to clinch the D2 district title Thursday night.

The Bulldogs had fell to Adrian in SEC White action in a match that ended tied, but was won by the Maples on the sixth tiebreaker of total pins to give Adrian the win that eventually decided the league championship that the Maples won.

Thursday night was different though as the Bulldogs flipped some matches that they had lost to the Maples during the season and defeated Adrian 40-20 for the district title.

The Bulldogs won nine of 14 matches, including four pins on the night to defeat Adrian.

Kamren Chapman, Hunter Burk, Indiana Hurst, and Donavan Fisk all earned pins for Chelsea, while Victor Radu had a major decision.

Lucas Racine, Massimo Culgliari, Thomas Shemwell, and Collin Beckel all won decisions in the match for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea cruised into the finals by rolling over Ypsilanti 72-3.

Chapman, Burk, Radu, John Chapman, Culgliari, Thomas Shemwell, and Fisk all earned wins against the Grizzlies.

Chelsea moves on to the D2 regional at Mason Wednesday night. They will face Lansing Waverly in the semifinals with the winner of Mason and DeWitt waiting in the finals.

The Bulldogs will compete in the D2 individual district at Pinckney Saturday.