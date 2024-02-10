Chelsea Hockey Blanks Lenawee in White Showdown

The Chelsea hockey team moved on top of the SEC White standings and one step closer to a league title with a 3-0 shutout of co-leader Lenawee United Thursday night.

Both teams entered the match-up undefeated in the SEC with the winner moving atop the White all alone with a week to play.

Chelsea now controls its own destiny with a chance to clinch the White title Saturday night when the teams meet once again at the Arctic Coliseum.

The Bulldogs moved to 9-0 in the White and now have a six-point lead over Lenawee that fell to 7-1.

Neither team had many scoring opportunities early, but after the Bulldogs killed a Lenawee power play chance, United was called for tripping.

A minute into the power play when Kyle Valik lifted a loose puck into the net after a scramble for a rebound of a shot to put the Bulldogs on top 1-0 with just over six minutes remaining in the first.

It would stay that way until the second when Jacob Brant sent a pass out front from behind the net and Lucas Mile slammed it home at 12:30 of the second for a 2-0 Bulldogs lead.

Luke Webster stopped all 34 shots he faced against Lenawee United. Photo by Mike Williamson

Lenawee would be called for another penalty and the Bulldogs made them pay when Shane McLaughlin flipped one home short side for a 3-0 lead.

The Chelsea penalty unit was strong all night, especially in the third with three penalty kills, including a five-minute major with 3:25 left in the third.

Brant and Keegan Montgomery picked up two assists each, while Nathan Sobiechowski and Brandon Davila each had one assist.

Luke Webster was stellar in net for Chelsea, stopping all 34 shots he faced.

The difference in the game was the penalty kill with the Bulldogs going 2-5 on the powerplay and Lenawee going 0-5 with the man advantage.

Chelsea improved to 9-6 overall.

Photos by Mike Williamson



