Bulldogs Clinch SEC White Hockey Title

The Chelsea hockey team finished off a two-game sweep of Lenawee United with a 2-1 win Saturday night to clinch the SEC White title.

The win improved the Bulldogs to 10-0 in the with a game at rival Dexter remaining on the conference schedule.

The teams were scoreless in the first, but Keegan Montgomery put the Bulldogs on top with a power play goal early in the second period.

Chelsea would hold onto the lead into the third, but Lenawee would tie the game up early in the third to make it 1-1.

The Bulldogs would go back on top when Montgomery chased down a long pass and centered the puck to a wide-open Brandon Davila in front of the net and he slammed it home for a 2-1 Chelsea lead with 5:19.

Chelsea would hold off Lenawee for the win and clinch the title.

Luke Webster was stellar in net with 26 saves. He also picked up an assist in the game.