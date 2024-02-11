Chelsea Wrestling Sends Eight on to Regionals

Coming off the team district title, the Chelsea wrestling team had a strong showing at the individual districts at Pinckney Saturday with eight Bulldogs moving on to next weeks regionals at Mason.

The Bulldogs had four wrestlers earn runner-up finishes in their weight classes on their way to next weeks regional.

The biggest surprise of the day was at 106 pounds where Collin Beckel finished second for Chelsea. He entered the district with a 23-11 record but picked up three straight wins, including a quarterfinal win over Ayouba Bathily of Ypsilanti who had beaten him at the SEC Finals last week. After a semifinal win, Beckel was forced out of the championship due to an injury and ended the day second.

Kamren Chapman went 3-1 on the day to improve to 37-3 on the season and finished second at 120-pounds.

Lucas Racine improved to 35-5 on the season after finishing second at 132 pounds with a 3-1 record.

Victor Radu saw hit record at 144 pounds improve to 37-4 on the season after a 3-1 day and second place finish.

Hunter Burk (40-2) bounced back after being upset in the semifinals to win his next two matches and finish third at 126 pounds.

Evan Muchler also lost his semifinal match but roared back with a pair of major decision wins to finish third at 113 and improve to 30-14 on the season.

Donovan Fisk earned a fourth-place finish at 285 with a 2-2 record to improve to 25-10.

Indiana Hurst also moved on to regionals with a 2-2 day at 215 to improve to 29-11 on the year.

Just missing moving on to regionals were John Chapman with a 2-2 record at 150 and Massimo Culgliari went 2-2 at 157.

Thomas Shemwell went 1-2 at 165 and Chase Messersmith 1-2 at 138.