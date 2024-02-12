Chelsea Moves Closer to SEC White Title

The Chelsea boys’ basketball team moved closer to a SEC White title after taking down Adrian 70-62.

The win gives the Bulldogs a two-game lead in the White with a 7-0 record. They host Tecumseh Tuesday night with a chance to clinch the league title.

Chelsea took control of the game with a huge 25-9 run in the first quarter but would have to hold off the Maples.

Adrian began to chip away at the lead by outscoring the Bulldogs 19-13 in the second to cut the lead to 38-28 at the half.

The Maples would try to get back into it in the second half, but the Bulldogs would hold on for the win.

Jake Stephen hit six triples in the game and finished with a team-high 31 points.

Joey Cabana added 22 points and Drew Blanton nine, while Regan Plank and Hayden Long scored four each.

The Bulldogs then took down Jackson 63-50 Friday night.

The game was tied at 28 at the half, but the Bulldogs would pull away in the third period.

Stephens led Chelsea with 28 points and Cabana 24.