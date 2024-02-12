Chelsea Girls Set Up Rematch with Tecumseh for Top Spot in the SEC White

The Chelsea girls’ basketball team set up a showdown with Tecumseh for the top spot in the SEC White after a pair of conference wins last week.

The Bulldogs trail Tecumseh by one game in the standings and host the Indians Tuesday night in a must win for Chelsea to keep any hopes of a league title alive.

Chelsea sits at 6-1 in the White with Tecumseh on top at 6-0.

The Bulldogs opened the week by rolling over Adrian 68-21.

The game was pretty much over after the first quarter with the Bulldogs jumping out to a 31-5 lead after one quarter.

An 18-3 run in the second pushed the Chelsea lead to 49-8 at the half and the Bulldogs cruised in the second half.

Avery Lay led the Bulldogs with 16 points.

Ella Day nailed four triples and finished with 13 points while Maggie McKale added 11.

Leila Wells chipped in with ten points, Caroline Knight six, Meghan Bareis five, and Braiden Scheffler three.

The Bulldogs made quick work of Jackso Friday night.

Chelsea jumped out to a 38-13 lead at the half and cruised past the Vikings in the second half.

Wells and Lay scored 20 points each to lead the Bulldogs.

Bareis added nine points, including a pair of triples in the big first half. Maggie McKale finished with eight points and Scheffler seven. Day added six points, Maya Valik chipped in with five, and Grace Ratliff two.