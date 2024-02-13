CPD Weekly Report 02-13-24

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 24-471

Location: 300 block of South St.

Date: February 9, 2024

Time: 7:45 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers responded to the 300 block of South Street for the report of a domestic assault. The complainant had called and reported that she had been assaulted by her husband. Upon arrival, the officer was met by the complainant at the front door, and she stated that she was the only person at the residence. The complainant stated that her husband had returned home and was upset regarding an issue related to the house. Upon returning home, the complainant stated that her husband confronted her about the issue, grabbed her, and assaulted her at that time.

While the officer was interviewing the complainant, the suspect, a 37-year-old Chelsea man, returned home and entered the house. The officer escorted the suspect out of the house and finished gathering statements about what had taken place. At the conclusion of the interviews, it was determined that enough probable cause existed to place the suspect under arrest for domestic assault. The suspect was transported to the Chelsea Police Department for booking and then transported to the Washtenaw County Jail, where he would be held. The case remains open pending warrant review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine what charges may be authorized.