Public Speaks Out at Chelsea City Council in Anticipation of Independent Report

By Doug Marrin

Citizens spoke out at the Chelsea City Council meeting on February 1, 2021, urging the City to drop the charges brought against protestors this past summer.

During city council meetings, the public is invited to speak during Public Comments. Residents and others spoke for one hour and twenty-one minutes, all on the Chelsea Police Department’s reaction to a protest held last summer on July 31, 2020.

The City hired an independent investigator to examine policing procedures used by CPD that evening. The report was being presented to the Council at this meeting, prompting community members to speak.

See article: Chelsea City Council Receives Independent Report on Events of July 31, 2020

Of the twenty-four people who spoke, twenty-three were highly critical of the law enforcement’s handling of the protest. The public censure revolved around the following points:

Police tactics during the protest.

Law enforcement taking photos and using those photos to hand out tickets months after the event.

Use of evidence obtained in the investigation on an assault of a minor to issue tickets.

A call for the dismissal of charges to those ticketed.

Police reform.

City government making more effort to address racial issues in Chelsea.

The City hiring a facilitator to open up a dialogue with the general public to rebuild trust.

A call for Chief Toth’s resignation.

Below are a few excerpts of what some Chelsea residents had to say.

“I've heard from City Council that most people are happy with the police department. I'm asking for the City to begin considering those who aren't. Seven hundred-plus people marching in our streets and a large population of our youth who do not feel heard, respected, or safe should be more than a wake-up call.”

“I would like to suggest that Council put in place a community police oversight committee to help rebuild a trusting relationship between the community and our police department. I also would encourage you to engage in a third-party facilitator to develop genuine police reform.”

“The citations given to those who peacefully protested should be dropped. To issue a citation to a person of color who complained about being assaulted, it looks like intimidation, to keep people of color from contacting authorities when they have been wronged.”

“I call for a clear statement from Chief Toth about the sequence of events which led the police department to issue additional traffic citations more than four months after the incident took place, and why officers used evidence obtained in an investigation of a physical assault on a minor as the basis to issue more traffic citations.”

“The tickets that have been cited are for obstructing traffic. The only obstruction of traffic that I saw was the police getting in the way of both north and southbound traffic could not get around anything. And then the police taking photos of law-abiding citizens, clearly designed to intimidate, clearly violating our right to protest.”

“We residents, citizens, taxpayers, we look to you our leaders on the City Council for some sign that you're listening, that you listen to your investigator’s report, that you're listening to your citizens' public comments tonight, that you listen to the leaders that we honor throughout Black History Month, that you listen to Dr. King when he said, ‘The time is always right to do what is right.’”

One speaker voiced support for the Chelsea Police Department, saying in part,

“I do also believe the police have a responsibility to keep our community safe and to enforce the rules that our city has put forth. They let the protesters have the road for several weeks before an incident. And I see that after that incident happened, they decided to shut down the roadways and encouraged the ARCY group to take out a permit so that they could walk the roadways or they could stay in the park or the sidewalks. They never tried to shut down the protests… And I'd also look towards the City Council to encourage the ARCY group to also put out a statement understanding that the police have a job to do.”

The entire audio for Public Comments can be found on the City’s website.