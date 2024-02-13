WCC Accepting Applications for 2024 Start-Up Incubator Program

Applications are being accepted for the 2024 business Start-Up Incubator Program offered through The Entrepreneurship Center at Washtenaw Community College (WCC).

The new Start-Up Incubator is a free comprehensive two-year program designed to nurture the growth of community start-ups, foster innovation and create opportunities for multi-generational wealth.

Through a structured curriculum and personalized guidance, participants embark on a transformative journey to turn their business ideas into successful ventures. Participation in the incubator offers business development education, resources, coaching and peer support through cohorts.

The program is open to future and current business owners ready to take their ventures to the next level.

Three cohorts are planned for 2024 – March, June and October.

The deadline to apply for the first group which starts in March is Thursday. Application windows for the 2024 Start-Up Incubator Program cohorts are:

March cohort – Apply by Thursday, February 15.

– Apply by Thursday, February 15. June cohort – Apply between March 1 - May 15.

– Apply between March 1 - May 15. October cohort – Apply between June 1 – September 15.

For more information and to apply, visit the Entrepreneurship Center website.

For more information about Washtenaw Community College, visit www.wccnet.edu.