Debbie Dingell Delivers Donuts from Dexter!

Last year on Fat Tuesday, The Sun Times News office got visited by a member of U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell's office. This was the first time that we had recalled getting a box of Paczkis, and they came with the following note:

"Rituals and traditions in our communities matter to me. They tie us together from

generation to generation, keep us connected in many ways, and when you have lost someone you

love, they are a way to keep happy memories going.

One of John’s favorite traditions is here as we celebrate Paczki Day 2024. It has become

one for me as well because I carry on something that he always looked forward to and I am able

to share a bit of Polish tradition with friends and those I work with – something that tastes sweet

as a reminder of friendship and maybe a few calories before the Lenten Season begins.

The Dingell family immigrated to the United States from Poland, and Paczki Day is a

Polish tradition and celebration of Fat Tuesday – the last chance to indulge before the fasting

days of Lent. Celebrating this heritage on Paczki Day with friends each year is a reminder of our

history and an opportunity to share our customs with our neighbors.

For me, this day is also a reminder of the importance of respecting cultures and

backgrounds that help make this nation strong. Understanding and learning from our rich

heritage brings us together as a community. As we celebrate the Polish heritage of the Dingell

family, this Paczki Day reminds all of us that we are stronger when we work together and when

we focus on what unites us instead of what divides us.

Happy Paczki Day – and don’t think about any calories. Ash Wednesday is tomorrow."

Debbie Dingell - U.S. representative for Michigan's 6th congressional district