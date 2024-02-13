CNN Names Northwest Michigan a World-Class Destination for 2024

CNN has recently announced its top global destinations for the upcoming year, and Northwest Michigan has secured a spot on the list in Where to go in 2024: The best places to visit.

Traverse City, known as the region's crown jewel, is highlighted as a must-visit locale for travelers seeking both adventure and tranquility. It appears CNN is spotlighting what we Michiganders have known all along – that Northern Michigan is a place of unparalleled beauty and vibrant culture.

Traverse City serves as an ideal starting point for exploring the wider region, offering access to attractions like the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. This natural wonder boasts towering dunes and stretches of pristine shoreline along Lake Michigan, offering a glimpse into the area's stunning natural beauty.

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Photo by Matt Boehret on Unsplash

But the allure of Northwest Michigan extends beyond its scenic vistas of Lake Michigan and Grand Traverse Bay. The region is dotted with over 40 wineries, allowing visitors to explore some of North America's northernmost vineyards and savor the local flavors of Leelanau Peninsula, Mission Point Peninsula, and up the coast to Charlevoix.

Microbreweries are also appearing on the landscape, offering craft beers unique to the region. A newer attraction is the addition of craft hard ciders, which many wineries and microbreweries are adding to their lineups. If you like hard ciders, charting a cider crawl for a fun afternoon of scenic driving and small-town sightseeing is easy.

Empire Lighthouse on Lake Michigan. Photo by Peggy Sue Zinn on Unsplash

CNN’s destinations involve a lot of sun and surf. For outdoor enthusiasts, Northern Michigan hosts excellent outdoor activities all four seasons. The area is a year-round outdoor playground, with opportunities ranging from boating, hiking, and biking in the warmer months to skiing, snowboarding, and snowmobiling when the snow falls.

As CNN heralds this region as one of the top destinations for 2024, it's clear that Northwest Michigan is not just a place to visit but a world-class destination to be experienced. But we already knew that.