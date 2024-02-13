Chelsea's Jackson Dell is a great example of a Scholar Athlete

Exemplifying a true student athlete, Chelsea’s Jackson Dell is being honored with the Michigan High School Athletic Association Scholar Athlete Award.

In recognizing this news, the Chelsea School District said in an announcement, “Congratulations to Jackson Dell who was selected as one of 32 scholarship recipients for the MHSAA Scholar Athlete Award!! Jackson will be recognized on March 16th during the MHSAA Boys Basketball Finals at the Breslin Student Events Center in East Lansing…”

Dell, a senior at Chelsea High School, is a four-year letter winner in cross country and track, an All-Regional runner in track, All-SEC in cross country and track multiple times, and a member of the D2 State Meet Runner-Up cross country teams in 2021 and 2022.

The Sun Times News (STN) reached out to Dell to ask how he felt about this honor.

“I am ecstatic,” he said. “I filled out the application with no expectation of receiving the scholarship since only 32 people got it and there were 1,607 applicants, it feels like I won the lottery. The same day I found out about the award I also got into the University of Michigan Ross, my dream school. That day I felt like I was on top of the world. It is very exciting to see all my hard work throughout high school pay off.”

According to Geoff Kimmerly, MHSAA.com senior editor, this program, in its 35th year, has recognized student-athletes since the 1989-90 school year and again this winter will honor 32 individuals from MHSAA member schools who participate in at least one sport in which the Association sponsors a postseason tournament.

MHSAA said Farm Bureau Insurance underwrites the Scholar-Athlete Awards and will present a $2,000 scholarship to each recipient. Since the beginning of the program, 928 scholarships have been awarded.

To be eligible for the award, the MHSAA said “students must have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.50 (on a 4.0 scale) and previously have won a varsity letter in at least one sport in which the MHSAA sponsors a postseason tournament. Students also were asked to respond to a series of short essay questions, and submit two letters of recommendation and a 500-word essay on the importance of sportsmanship in educational athletics.”

Jackson Dell on the run. photo by Mike Williamson

Of Dell’s award, Matt Cunningham, Chelsea High School’s Athletic Director and Assistant Principal, said “The Chelsea High School family is incredibly proud of Jackie for receiving this honor.”

“His success in athletics, academics, and community is a testament to his hard work and character,” Cunningham said. “We are thankful to the MHSAA for recognizing students who excel in all facets of the student-athlete experience and Jackie truly embodies the spirit of this award.”

STN asked Dell how he balances athletics and academics.

“It gets very difficult at times, especially when you throw in a part time job,” he said. “Something I found key in my success was being able to really focus during school and try to complete my homework in between class hours or in any free time I could find during school. This would leave me ample time to relax in the afternoon after practice and not have to worry about school outside of school hours. The key to being a student-athlete is the ability to manage your time.”