Dexter Swim and Dive Goes 4-0 on the Week

The Dexter swim and dive team had a big week by going 4-0, including 3-0 at a quad meet at Fenton Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts swept through the host Fenton, Birmingham Brother Rice, and Mason for three wins Saturday.

Clayton had a big day to lead the Dreads. He set a new Fenton pool record in winning the 200 IM with a time of 1:55.80. He also won the 100 fly, was part of the state qualifying 200 medley relay that finished second along with Stuart Bovich, Matthew Resende, and Adam Hauser; and was part of the state qualifying 400 free relay that finished third along with Leo Varitek, Hauser, and Bovich.

Cole Warren was the other Dreadnaught to pick up a win Saturday, tsking first in diving.

Hauser finished second in the 200 IM and earned a state qualifying time in the 500 free with a third-place finish in 4:59.84.

Varitek also earned a state qualifying time with a second-place finish in the 200 free with a time of 1:48.15. He was also part of the 200 free relay that finished second along with Resende, Tristan Lorincz, and Lucas Greatorex.

Stuart Bovich also earned a third-place finish in the 100 back.

Dexter dominated Adrian 123-55 in a SEC White meet that saw the Dreads win 11 of 12 events.

Greatorex won the 200 free and Varitek followed with a win in the 200 IM. Kinnard won the 50, Warren diving, Varitek the 100 fly, Greatorex the 100 back, and Hauser the 100 breast. Dexter swept all three relays in the meet.