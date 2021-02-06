Chelsea Swim and Dive Drops Pair to Open Season

The Chelsea swim & dive team started the dual meet season on the road at Adrian and Dundee. After being out of the pool since they last practiced on March 12, 2020 the team was excited to finally start their season. “Normally, the boys season in the lower peninsula starts the week of Thanksgiving, right after the girls state meet finishes,” stated Bulldog head coach Andrew Thomson. “Because the girls season was paused in their final week, they did not finish until mid-January, which held up our start date as well.”

The Bulldogs first traveled to SEC White Division foe Adrian to open the season. Said Thomson, “We walked into Adrian after only 8 days of practice and with 12 guys active to compete that night. Everything the guys accomplished that night was a positive.” The Bulldogs earned first place in diving, 100 butterfly, and the 200 free relay. Freshman diver Mitch Brown started his high school career posting a 255.40 score at the meet. In the 100 fly, Parker Olk took the top spot in a time of 1:00.51. Teammate Brennan Bagbey finished second with a final time of 1:28.79. In the 200 free relay, it was again junior Parker Olk on the final leg of the relay, reeling in and out-racing the Adrian anchor to take the first place points. The relay finished with a time of 1:40.02. The final score of the meet was Chelsea 73, Adrian 102.

On February 2 the Bulldogs again traveled, this time to Dundee for a double dual meet with Trenton. The Bulldogs came ready to go, after only an additional two days of practice under their belt and a short roster. “Trenton would have been a top 10 state team last year at the meet, and Dundee has been a very strong team the past couple years,” remarked Thomson.

Some of the key performances came in the 50 freestyle, diving, 100 butterfly, 100 freestyle, and the 200 free relay. In the 50 free, Olk and Landen Collins finished first and second overall, with a 23.59 and 23.68 respectively. Owen Critchfield rounded out the event, posting a final time of 26.75. Mitch Brown once again led the field in diving, posting a final score of 272.25 to secure the top spot. Parker Olk swam a great race in the 100 fly, touching in 58.38 to earn second place overall. Collins finished second in the 100 free, posting a final time of 54.15 and missing the top spot by a little over a half of a second. Stephen Levine finished third, with a time of 1:01.16. The 200 free relay team of Michael Hanna, Brown, Olk and Collins finished second overall, again missing the top spot by a little more than half of a second. The final scores were Chelsea 74, Dundee 111 and Chelsea 72, Trenton 112.

After the meet in Dundee, head coach Thomson reflected, “There were some great races tonight, and considering we have only had 10 days of practice with two meets in that span, and we are an extremely young team with two seniors and 40% of our team freshman, I couldn’t be more excited about what these guys will do in the next 6 weeks as we prepare for the conference meet.” The Bulldogs will next compete at Charles S. Cameron Pool on Thursday, February 11 when they welcome SEC White Division foe Pinckney and non-conference opponent Erie-Ida for a double-dual meet.