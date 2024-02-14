Local Elections Officials Update Voters on Extensive Steps Taken to Secure Michigan Elections

Michigan elections officials offered a virtual briefing on February 13th of the state’s upcoming February 27 presidential primary. These local officials want to reassure voters that the electoral process in Michigan is safe and secure, transparent, and conducted by voters’ own friends and neighbors.

“Voters across the country are concerned, lack confidence in or have legitimate questions about our elections,” said Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons. “Rebuilding Michiganders’ confidence in our elections starts with education and transparency.”

Michigan voters will head to the polls on February 27 to cast a ballot in either the Republican or Democratic presidential primary. Those unavailable to vote on Election Day may choose to vote early or via absentee ballot. Elections officials want every voter to know that:

Election officials and poll workers receive training.

The electoral process involves everyday Michiganders from both parties who are people in their own communities: dedicated friends, neighbors and coworkers.

from who are people in their own communities: The electoral process is safe and secure and relies on tried-and-tested systems and checks and balances to ensure accurate results.

“Our elections have many built-in processes for verification and review before, during and after a vote is cast so we can trust that voters are protected, and election results are accurate,” said Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck. “Transparency is a key part in our elections, and you can witness it for yourself by signing up to be a poll worker or observer.”

Michiganders from different parties, citizen groups and independent organizations can observe the vote counting process and trust that their vote counts.

Local elections officials use a variety of other methods to ensure votes are counted accurately and securely, including:

Public testing of the accuracy of voting machines

Confirming voter eligibility and identity when casting ballots.

Bringing together people from all political parties to observe the process.

Public audits of election results, and much more.

“Ballots from early voting, election day, and absentee voters are verified and counted, ensuring eligibility and accuracy every step of the way,” said Kent County Chief Deputy Clerk Rob Macomber. “Officials carefully follow these legal procedures to ensure only one vote per one eligible voter is counted. The vote count is verified by the bipartisan Board of Canvassers and there are a series of post-election audits that confirm accuracy. These local audits are publicized and held in public so everyday Michiganders can attend and see them for themselves.”

Officials also reminded voters that their friends and neighbors run local elections. Election officials and poll workers in Michigan receive training to familiarize themselves with the election process, rules and laws, and people from both parties are involved in protecting the process. These dedicated friends, neighbors and co-workers help keep Michigan’s democracy safe and secure.

For more information about local elections, voters are urged to contact their local county clerk’s office.

The Michigan Partnership for Secure Elections, a nonpartisan project with the Campaign Legal Center, is a public education campaign focused on affirming trust in our elections. The Partnership is a growing coalition committed to informing the public about the election process. For more information, please visit www.MISecureElections.com.