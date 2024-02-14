Chelsea Clinches SEC Title with Rout of Tecumseh

There was no letting up for the Chelsea basketball team in their quest for the SEC White title Tuesday night as the Bulldogs rolled past Tecumseh 58-38 to claim the league title.

The Bulldogs left no doubt from the start, leading from the opening tip and never looking back in the rout.

Chelsea jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead, but Tecumseh answered with five straight to cut the lead to 6-5.

That would be as close as the Indians would get the rest of the night.

Joey Cabana hit a pair of triples along with a pair of baskets by Drew Blanton and the Bulldogs would close the quarter out with a 10-2 run for a 16-7 lead after one.

Regan Plank opened the second with a triple and a Jake Stephens breakaway lay-in pushed the lead to 23-11 and forced a Tecumseh timeout.

The Bulldogs would close the half with a 14-2 run and rout was on with a 37-13 lead.

Chelsea continued to roll in the third, outscoring the Indians 15-6 for a 52-19 lead after three and they would cruise in the fourth.

Nine different Bulldogs scored in the game with Stephens leading with 19.

Cabana added 14 and Blanton seven. Plank chipped in with five points, Will McCalla and Zach McIntosh four each, Buck Allen and Becket Boos two each, and Hayden Long one.

The Bulldogs improved to 8-0 in the SEC White and host Pinckney Friday night.

Photos by Mike Williamson



